Ghanaians in France grateful to President Akuffo Addo for biometric passport machine

Many years have gone by in the community of Ghanaians living in France without the opportunity to renew their passports due to the unavailability of a passport machine.

It had to be processed in Paris, sent to London or Madrid for it to be done and returned back to France for collection making it difficult for them on many occasions.



The cry and plead of a biometric passport machine for the good people of Ghana living in France has been answered by the first gentleman of the land, H.E Nana Akuffo Addo under the tenure of the Ambassador of Ghana to France H.E Anna Bossman.



In one of the engagements with the Ghana community, the affable and humble woman promised to implement the acquisition of the machine which has been on the radar of many governments.



From the times of independence gained from Great Britain , it is now that Ghanaians in France can boast of renewing their passports when expired without any problems and stress right in France.



Her Excellency H.E Anna Bossman has again planned to renovate the aging building of the Ghana embassy bought by the first president of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Paris, her effort is under way and making it happen.

The Ghana mission to France under her Excellency in collaboration with her team, Bonaventure Adjervor, Dr. Sarkodie, Mr. Aidoo and the rest managed to again put up the Ghana community festival that has brought the chieftain cycle and association dispute to a halt thus bringing the community together.



On this biometric passport machine note, they would like to take this opportunity to thank the President, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo for the many things he has done and also thanking him for retaining H.E Anna Bossman as the Ghana Ambassador to France.



They again urged the president to pass the ROPA bill to enable them vote come next elections 2024.



The Ghana chief in France, Nana Sasraku, the NPP Chairman, Owusu Kening, Ghana coordination France and the people of Ghana in France say merci.