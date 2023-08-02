'Ghanaians in Niger are safe' – President of Ghanaian community in Niger

Seidu Abudu said Ghanaians in Niger are safe

The President of the Ghanaian community in Niger, Seidu Abudu has said that his compatriots in Niger are safe despite the military unrest in the country.

He emphasized that although Ghanaians are safe in their abodes, business in the country has come to a grinding halt due to the unfortunate turn out of events.



His reaction comes in relation to the military takeover in Niger that has raised eyebrows about the state of Ghanaians who ply their trade in Niger.



In an interview on Joynews’ Am Show on August 2, 2023, Seidu Abudu confirmed that there are about 500 to 600 Ghanaian indigenes who reside in the country and they are putting measures in place to protect Ghanaians.



“I am in Miami right now, everything is in control. As the Ghana community president, my concern is to protect the Ghanaians in this country. We [Ghanaians] are all safe, and there is no problem with that. Right now there are no plans to evacuate Ghanaians but we will discuss it when we meet the embassy officials.

“Right now we have 500 to 600 Ghanaians who are living in Niger. As I am speaking, we are trying our best to put things down so that in case of anything we will be able to protect Ghanaians,” he noted.



Seidu Abudu further noted that Ghanaians doing business in Niger are at a standstill due to the crisis and the closure of the borders.



“Right now everything has come to a halt and we cannot move because all the borders have been closed. all those selling onions and cow legs are at a standstill. Latest by tomorrow we will be meeting with the Ghanaian embassy in Niger. Since Sunday’s demonstration, everything is calm,” he added.



Background

Following the coup in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) directed the military to return to the normal government system or face possible military intervention.



The soldiers dissolved the country’s constitution, suspended all institutions, and closed its borders to prevent intrusion.



President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum had been held by the troops from the presidential guard early Wednesday with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken promising his “unwavering support” to him.



Mali and Burkina Faso have suffered coups triggered by Jihadist unrest in recent years.

BS/WA