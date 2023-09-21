Ghanaians in the USA demonstrate at UN HQ for change in Ghana

The protesters voiced out deep concerns about events ongoing in Ghana

In a remarkable display of unity and determination, Ghanaians residing in the United States of America came together on September 20, 2023, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Their purpose was to voice deep concern about the critical challenges facing their homeland, Ghana, with messages like "IMF cannot Save us, Good leaders Can" and "We need Schools and Hospitals Not Cathedral."



Amidst the pressing issues they highlighted, including the deteriorating economy, the alarming rise of illegal mining (galamsey), and corruption scandals involving government officials, Ghanaians also expressed their concerns about the government's decision to allocate resources to build a grand national cathedral.



Additionally, they drew attention to the plight of road contractors who, burdened with loans from banks, are now unable to repay their debts due to the economic challenges facing the country.



The illegal mining activities of Galamsey have grown to a staggering scale in Ghana, leaving behind a trail of ecological devastation, including deforestation and water pollution. Simultaneously, the nation's economy is facing a steady decline, with citizens feeling the impact of its shortcomings.



The collapse of several banks has cast a shadow of financial instability over Ghana, resulting in countless Ghanaians losing their savings and businesses collapsing. Amid these challenges, calls to "Amend the constitution to allow diasporans to vote and be voted for" were heard loud and clear.



Corruption allegations involving high-ranking government officials have eroded trust in the country's leadership, with messages like "Nana Adoo-Bawumia promised shark but delivered Dog."

Furthermore, soaring port duties have added an additional burden to the already struggling economy, impacting the daily lives of ordinary Ghanaians and the cost of doing business.



The demonstration call for change was made during the annual United Nations Conference held at the UN Headquarters, 405 W St. New York, NY 10017, with Ghanaians in the USA utilizing this global platform to draw attention to the pressing issues their country is facing and to garner international support for their cause.







As Ghanaians living abroad stand in solidarity with their compatriots back home, the message is clear: it's time for Ghana to come together, address these multifaceted issues, and pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future, one built on integrity, accountability, environmental sustainability, and fair trade practices at its ports.



With messages like "Stop the killings" and "We are sitting on a time bomb," the call for change resonates deeply with Ghanaians as they declare, "NPP, Never again."