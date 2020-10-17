Ghanaians increased intake of fruits during coronavirus pandemic - Fruit vendors

Ghanaians have been advised to increase the intake of fruits

People around the world have considered bold plans to recover from the COVID-19 and also to eradicate hunger.

At the peak of the global pandemic in Ghana, health officials and the president advised Ghanaians to increase their intake of fruits and some vegetables to boost their immune system and lower their risks of contracting the virus.



This, some fruit vendors say, has caused a scale-up in the purchase of fruits and vegetables.



As part of the celebration of the 2020 World Food Day, which took place on Friday, October 16, Univers’ Business News spoke to some fruit vendors on how the market has been for them since the president advised citizens to consume more fruits and vegetables.

Some at the University of Ghana mentioned that they recorded huge sales when the pandemic was intense, however, the situation is not same currently.



Patronage of fruits goes a long way to help build Ghanaian-owned businesses and with or without COVID-19, health experts always advise the intake of more fruits for a healthy immune system.



