Ghanaians ‘joke’ as Akufo-Addo addresses the nation on coronavirus

President Akufo-Addo addressing the nation

The President’s Facebook page was on Sunday inundated with vile and funny comments as he was busily addressing the nation on the Covid-19 vaccines.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday urged Ghanaians to be confident about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines which are set to be deployed in the country this week.



According to him, Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority has certified the vaccine, and therefore there is no need for Ghanaians to be concerned about its safety.



“I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race.



“This is far from the truth. As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe,” the President in his 24th National address since the outbreak of the vaccine.



But some Ghanaians resorted to posting funny and uncomplimentary comments on the President’s Facebook page instead of listening to the message.



This is not the first time some Ghanaians have resorted to posting uncomplimentary comments on the president’s Facebook page during an address on COVID-19.

Below are some of the comments posted on the President's Facebook page:




















