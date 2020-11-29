Ghanaians know who campaigned against Free SHS policy – Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has said discerning Ghanaians are aware of which political party introduced free Senior High School (SHS) in Ghana and the one that kicked against its implementation.

He explained that in the run-up to the 2008, 2012, and 2016 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leaders bastardized the free SHS pledge of Nana Akufo-Addo.



His comments follow claims by the Presidential Candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, that he started the Free SHS programme.



“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it,” the former president said.



“Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track. I assure you, my countrymen, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” he said at Tuobong, a community in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

But Mr. Arhin in a Facebook post said “In the run-up to the 2008, 2012, and 2016 elections, the NDC and its leaders bastardized the Free SHS pledge of Nana Akufo-Addo, describing it, in the words of Hon. Fifi Kwetey, as “all-lie-be-lie”. Now they want to be associated with its success?"



“The Ghanaian voter is discerning. They know who spoke and campaigned against the Free SHS policy, and they know who came into office and took the bold decision to implement the policy. They will vote to protect Free SHS on December 7, they will vote to protect their future.”



