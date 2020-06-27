General News

Ghanaians must change attitude to defeat coronavirus – NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to change their attitude and adhere strictly to the prescribed protocols in order to defeat the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It is heartwarming to observe that some identifiable groups, individuals and organizations practise the recommended protocols by the World Health Organization, the Ghana Health Service and the President of the Republic”.



“Nonetheless, a lot is still demanded of most citizens whose attitude suggests defiance irrespective of the collective efforts by both state and non-state organizations, advocating a change in behaviour due to the devastating and wide spread nature of the COVID-19.”



Mr Pontius Pilate Baba Apaabey, the Upper East Regional Director of the Commission made the call when he spoke to the media in Bolgatanga on the activities the NCCE had undertaken since the outbreak.



The Regional Director expressed worry that despite all efforts to fight the virus, many Ghanaians especially politicians still flouted the law for political gains and called on political parties to desist from breaching the COVID-19 protocols.



The Regional Director said since the outbreak of the virus, the NCCE in collaboration with its partners had intensified public education on the virus at several places through dawn and dusks announcement, engagement with identifiable groups, churches, mosques, radio stations, community information centres, Ghana Card registration centres, and market places among others in the region.

“Our education focused on the attitude and behaviour of some Ghanaians in relation to the pandemic, stigmatization against COVID-19 survivors and compliance with the easing of restriction and the preventive measures.”



Mr Apaabey noted that despite the Commission’s low number of staff of about 65 spanning the 15 Municipal and Districts in the region, it would continue to be relentless in deepening public awareness in a bid to boost efforts at curbing the spread of the virus and against stigmatization of COVID-19 recovered patients.



While commending various institutions such as the Regional Coordinating Council, the Church of Pentecost and the media among others for their support to the Commission, the Regional Director called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to help in the fight against the spread of the disease.



“Following the zeal in citizens’ sensitization on COVID-19 by the NCCE and its partners and recognizing the existing gaps in compliance by some citizens which poses great threat to our very existence, we wish to appeal to leadership of all identifiable groups, our chiefs and Queen Mothers and religious leaders to continue in their untiring efforts at demanding compliance from their subjects and following,” he said.

