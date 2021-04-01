Ghanaians must continue with coronavirus safety protocol – Rev Abraham

COVID-19 cases have been reducing

Reverend Justice Arthur Abraham, Oforikrom Area Superintendent of the Apostolic Church, Ghana, has urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to complement the government’s efforts in fighting the disease.

He said the disease is real and very dangerous, and need not be countenanced in any way, adding that; “Even though the COVID-19 vaccine is being given people should not lose their guard against the virus.”



Rev. Abraham in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “We are in difficult times, our total reliance on God, obedience to state authority, and hard work in unity would see us sail through to victory.”

He called on Christians to demonstrate obedience by wearing the facemask, washing of hands, use of sanitiser and observing the social distancing during church activities to keep the disease at bay during the Easter festivities.



“Our continuous observance of the safety protocols will help us stay alive to contribute positively towards effective nation-building,” Rev. Abraham said and wished all Christians and Ghanaians, in general, happy and fulfilling Easter celebrations.