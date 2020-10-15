Ghanaians now possessing arms as a status symbol, fashion statement – Small Arms Commission

Executive Secretary of the NCSALW of National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCSALW), Jones Borteye Applerh, has said several citizens have now symbolized the use of guns and other small arms as a fashion statement.

According to Jones Borteye Applerh, this has led to an increase in the demand for firearms in the country adding that some also use the fire arms to protect themselves as they become wealthier.



He revealed that the lack of confidence in security agencies to respond promptly to the security needs of citizens has been a major headache.



“The reason people are owning weapons has changed completely. In the past, people were interested in farming, hunting, recreation, etc. What has changed now is that people see the possession of arms as a status symbol or fashion statement,” he said.

“The issue about small arms possession is linked to every society’s development; as society grows and people become wealthier, they seek means to protect their properties,” he added.



Mr Applerh noted that the in order to curb the issue of gun leakage from state security institutions, there was the need for Ghana to implement the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convention that required countries to have a centralised arms registry.



According to him, a centralised arms registry allowed for proper accountability of weapons and helped with procurement.