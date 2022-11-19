0
Ghanaians react to death of longest-serving finance minister

Kwesi Botchwey Comm The late Prof. Kwesi Botchwey

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, reportedly passed on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at age 78.

Prof Botchwey, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is well respected by Ghanaians across the political divide.

Many Ghanaians who have reacted to his passing have praised him for the role he played in the transformation of Ghana’s economy.

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, said in a tweet that Prof. Botchwey's rule in transforming Ghana’s economy is still being felt today.



The Director of Strategy and Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, said that Prof. Botchwey’s economic expertise will be missed given that Ghana is currently facing an economic crisis.



The Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has also expressed his condolences for the death of the former NDC finance minister.













Profile of the late Prof Kwesi Botchwey:

Prof Kwesi Botchwey was born on 3 September 1944. He attended his secondary school education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School in Ghana.

Later on, he earned a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Ghana and then a Master of Laws degree at Yale Law School in the USA.

The late economist and finance minister held a doctorate degree from the University of Michigan Law School in the USA.

Prior to becoming a finance minister, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey was a lecturer at the University of Zambia, the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and the University of Ghana.

He also served as an advisor to World Bank on the 1997 World Development Report.

Prof. Botchwey had vast expertise in economic management as he was a member and Chairman of IMF‘s Group of Independent Experts who conducted the first-ever external evaluation of the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility under the Fund.

He also served as an advisor to the UNDP‘s UN Special Initiative on Africa and an advisor to the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM).

