Ghanaians react to ‘disgraceful, embarrassing’ happenings in Parliament

Soldiers stormed Parliament

Ghanaians have been left embarrassed and dismayed by the chaos the occurred the chamber of Parliament.

Over four hours deadlock was witnessed as members of parliament-elect tried unsuccessfully to find common ground for the election of the Speaker of Parliament.



In a very embarrassing scene akin to the 2014 World Cup disgrace in Brazil, the honourable members of parliament elected to represent the people of Ghana [mis]conducted themselves in far less than the meaning of the title that presided their names.



MPs hurled expletives at each other, punches were thrown, ballot boxes were snatched and voting booths kicked about like goalkeepers taking goal-kicks.



The climax of the disgraceful incident was the invasion of Parliament by armed military officers.



The military officers arrived in the chamber to calm tempers at a time when Muntaka Mubarak and John Jinapor had clashed with NPP MPs over the electoral process.

The unfortunate spectacle dragged for over thirty minutes with NDC MPs chanting the national anthem and other patriotic songs in the face of the armed soldiers.



The soldiers were withdrawn and after a lengthy meeting among the leaders of the house, calm was restored.



Some Ghanaians spent the entire night following the process and have taken to social media to vent their anger and disappointment.



