General News Mon, 20 Jul 2020

Ghanaians recount fond WASSCE memories as 2020 exams begin

WASSCE Students 2018 [File Photo] Students taking their WASSCE

In Ghana and most parts of the world, the transition from High school to College or University is one of the exciting periods in the life of a young adult.

It is where careers and life lessons are shaped and where friendships that could last the remainder of one's life are formed.

Today over 300,000 young adults drawn from all parts of the country begin their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination which will see them fighting for places in some of the tertiary institutions in and outside of Ghana.

It is a strange feeling though, especially because It is common knowledge that several sectors of world economies have suffered from the ripple effects of the Novel Coronavirus and the educational sector is no exception.

Following the first positive cases that were confirmed in Ghana, the government took steps to suspend educational activities right from the primary to tertiary schools with effect from March 15, 2020.

But after about 3 months, the government announced plans to reopen schools in phases for all final year students, at all levels.

To many, this was the worst decision government had taken yet, but after many assurances, students have returned and begun their papers today July 20, 2020, regardless.

In view of this, some concerned Ghanaians have used the opportunity to relive their WASSCE experiences, while several others offered prayers and well wishes to candidates.

“2013 Econs paper was just a memorable one cus it was raining and wen I was about to enter to exams hall I slipped and feel in de mud. The invigilator found me suspicious and got me naked to check if I’m clean without any ap) before writing the paper. Herh ACCRA ACA,” a Twitter user shared.

Another tweeted, “When I was writing core mathematics in 2018 WASSCE , external invigilator stood by my side until the paper ended.”

However, others are also seeking for a straight pass for all final year WASSCE students.

According to them, there is nothing wrong with government or WAEC passing all candidates with 8A's to make up for the time lost and effects of the pandemic on their studies.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

