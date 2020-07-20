General News

Ghanaians recount fond WASSCE memories as 2020 exams begin

In Ghana and most parts of the world, the transition from High school to College or University is one of the exciting periods in the life of a young adult.

It is where careers and life lessons are shaped and where friendships that could last the remainder of one's life are formed.



Today over 300,000 young adults drawn from all parts of the country begin their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination which will see them fighting for places in some of the tertiary institutions in and outside of Ghana.



It is a strange feeling though, especially because It is common knowledge that several sectors of world economies have suffered from the ripple effects of the Novel Coronavirus and the educational sector is no exception.



Following the first positive cases that were confirmed in Ghana, the government took steps to suspend educational activities right from the primary to tertiary schools with effect from March 15, 2020.



But after about 3 months, the government announced plans to reopen schools in phases for all final year students, at all levels.

To many, this was the worst decision government had taken yet, but after many assurances, students have returned and begun their papers today July 20, 2020, regardless.



In view of this, some concerned Ghanaians have used the opportunity to relive their WASSCE experiences, while several others offered prayers and well wishes to candidates.



“2013 Econs paper was just a memorable one cus it was raining and wen I was about to enter to exams hall I slipped and feel in de mud. The invigilator found me suspicious and got me naked to check if I’m clean without any ap) before writing the paper. Herh ACCRA ACA,” a Twitter user shared.



Another tweeted, “When I was writing core mathematics in 2018 WASSCE , external invigilator stood by my side until the paper ended.”



However, others are also seeking for a straight pass for all final year WASSCE students.

According to them, there is nothing wrong with government or WAEC passing all candidates with 8A's to make up for the time lost and effects of the pandemic on their studies.



Best wishes to our gallant WASSCE candidates who are beginning their exams today. https://t.co/zZJQfqHGTR — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) July 20, 2020

So what go happen if Government and WAEC pass all de WASSCE and BECE candidates with 8A's and 6 ones respectively???????? in this COVID-19 times... Lives over grades.... Hope i made sense????#HTTHep — Twilight??????????????? (@obiaabaeny3) July 14, 2020

What were your best and worse WASSCE moments? — Emerald Bigailz???????? (@cheremaah) July 20, 2020

So I offered history, government, literature and Crs as electives in shs. So wassce 2016 while writing Crs section A the invigilators couldn’t find my shading paper. After some minutes of searching the asked me to just answer on the question https://t.co/eTOrd5ySMk — ?? ????????? (@korkorlamptey) July 20, 2020

All the best to all WASSCE candidates! May you complete with success and excellence #CitiCBS #WASSCE #wassce2020 — Opportunity Forum (@Oppforum20) July 20, 2020

I sincerely wish all the #WASSCE candidates all especially that of @OforiPaninSHS and Osino Presec the best in their examination ?????????#WASSCE2020 — Natheno ? (@NathenoMix) July 20, 2020

Throwback,In 2006 as we dey write WASSCE,e reach the day for Elective Maths na a dey Braa Kwei dey play game.E leff like some 50mins wey a rush come shade objectives. Na so a take fail my Elective Maths paper. — Tema Labille_Pogba™ (@nkitoad3_hene) July 20, 2020

In spite of the fierce rejections and public outrage over the WASSCE amid Covid19, the candidates are compelled to take the exams.



I just hope and pray that fear does not hinder their concentration as they sit for their exams. — John Nii Lantey Vanderpuye (@john_vandapuije) July 20, 2020

I wish all candidates going to wite their WASSCE Exams the very best of Luck ????????.

Write with a Positive mind.#2020WASSCE #WinYouAreLoved — Enyonam Means Business (@EnyonamManye) July 20, 2020

Last two years whilst writing my WASSCE Elective Maths paper, one student got mad and started jumping from one table to another. The invigilator, not wanting all of us to get mad showed us the answers to the questions. I ended up getting an A in the paper. #WASSCEChronicles — Mystery Man (@Call_me_jewelz) July 20, 2020

Presec wassce 2016, first paper was integrated science. Few hours before the start of the paper, we had a clash with Madina kwashe boys — Freddie_reigns???????? (@iamfreddie7) July 20, 2020

