Ghanaians sad about court ruling on Akuapem Poloo’s case, call for consideration

Scores of Ghanaians have called on authorities to pardon Rosemond Brown over some actions of hers that have led to her 90-day jail term.

Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie, some sections of the public opined that she should be forgiven and subsequently advised to be mindful of how she carries herself on social media.



They however acknowledged that her actions were morally not right to expose one’s body to a minor because whatever the child is taught when growing up is what they carry along till they grow old.



“We know she is wrong but she is a single mother and what she did is not right but we are appealing to the authorities to have mercy on her. She has accepted she is wrong so she should be forgiven.

"We also urge all young girls to be mindful of how they live their lives on social media because this is an example to them, that they could be jailed if they expose themselves on social media,” they said.



