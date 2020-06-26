General News

Ghanaians share reactions of Ridge Hospital’s ‘negligence’, death of patients

Ridge hospital is currently going through a lot of ridicule and criticism as Ghanaians are condemning them on social media for administering wrong medication to a patient leading to her death.

The husband of the deceased, Director of the Ghana Institute of Languages, Kuto Imma, shared his story and experience on Facebook of how the unprofessionalism of the doctors and nurses had caused him to lose his wife.



He stated that, he overheard a doctor nonchalantly scolding another for administering wrong medication to a patient with the same ailment for the second time and yet, they seemed “unbothered” about it.



According to Kuto Imma, the nurses were laughing heartily in the background because they found it funny that a doctor could carelessly cost people their lives.



Ghanaians on the other had shared their views and opinions on his story.



“I’ve always been scared by Ridge hospital; I literally get gripped with fear when I hear someone being taken there” a tweep said.



“I have a very terrible experience at the Ridge hospital, someone was about losing her life and nurses were unbothered. Some were watching Facebook videos,” another said.

This man just lost his wife!! His post below, this happened at Ridge Hospital!!



It's about time we start recording shit that happens in our various institutions especially the government ones.We need a law to support that!! Is there any?



This is sad and heartbreaking!! pic.twitter.com/d4rtlxjnNy — Buenortey Joshua Maccarthy [zextex-concept.inc]™ (@BueNortey1) June 26, 2020

I’ve already been scarred by Ridge hospital. They may be doing a better job now, I wouldn’t know, but after my experience, I literally get gripped with fear when I hear of someone being taken there. — Efe (@AfuaBoateng_) June 26, 2020

I had a very terrible experience at the emergency unit of the Ridge Hospital last year. Someone is about losing a life and nurses were unbothered. Some were watching Facebook videos. — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) June 26, 2020

I’ve had experience at ridge hospital . It’s trash honestly. No one gives a fuck there actually — ????Dzaddy???????????????? (@Curtizblow_) June 26, 2020

Ridge hospital again. A hospital that nurses were more concerned about the money dey will get off a person that died on arrival. ??????????? #citicbs — haRUna (@blak_chyniz) June 26, 2020

Ridge Hospital Needs to be sued and shut down for a while if they aint ready to recruit good doctors — Kagawa #10amAlbum #BigBoy (@Kagawa_Burner1) June 26, 2020

To the management and staff of Ridge Hospital,



Your patients die and your nurses laugh about it?



WHAT THE FUCK?



????????????????????????????????????#CitiCBS — Miss Kwakyewa ???? (@bougiefeminist) June 26, 2020

My mom died last year February 2nd at the Ridge Hospital. And from the experience,I never recommend Ridge hospital to anyone. The Doctors there don’t care about their patients,the nurses are unconcerned. It’s as if death and pain looks normal to them. Their security is — Sunglass_hubgh (@Sunglass_hubgh) June 26, 2020

How patients are treated in Ridge hospital is very terrible. My mum died in that facility and I have never been able to get over how she was treated and subsequently died. — Norley (@Norley54548123) June 26, 2020

