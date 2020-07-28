Regional News

Ghanaians should be appreciative of the good works of Akufo-Addo - Mamprugu King

His Majesty Nayiri Nabohagu Mahami

King of the Mamprugu Kingdom, His Majesty Nayiri Nabohagu Mahama has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a promise keeper who has kept his word to the people of the area.

To this end, he has appealed to Ghanaians to be appreciative of the good works of the President and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawuumia who is a son of the area, while personally attesting to their meritorious contributions to the development of his Kingdom and Ghana as a whole.



“The projects on the list have passed on from governments to governments and government but it is you who have made it a reality, I am not being political but speaking reality,” the Mamprugu King disclosed when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday.



He added, “the people of Ghana should be appreciative and I, in particular, is very grateful to you Your Excellency.”

The President who is on a three-day tour of the Northern, Savannah and North East Regions also commissioned the Nalerigu Water System and cut the sod for the construction of an ultramodern YEA office at Nalerigu.



Earlier on arrival in Tamale, he proceeded to Yapei Water Supply Project, in fulfilment of a campaign pledge he made to the people of Yapei in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.