Ghanaians should be open to NGO's when we come to them for help - Natasha Akua Nimo

Nastacha And Doreen Abanema Abayaa.png CEO of HEAL Homecare Advocacy Foundation seated with Doreen Abanema Abayaa

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Natasha Akua Nimo, CEO of the non-governmental organization HEAL Homecare Advocacy Foundation, has stated that running a charitable organization in Ghana is challenging.

In an interview with GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa, the young chief executive officer said that the assistance they require isn't always about money but getting professionals, hospitals, and other organizations to improve the lives of people.

She made this comment in reference to a medical outreach she is organizing on December 29, 2022, at Madina for more than 140 young ladies in partnership with some hospitals in Accra, Ghana.

The goal of the free medical outreach is to reduce the financial strain on young women's routine checkups caused by astronomical medical costs.

In addition to the free health check, there will also be women's health education, prenatal screenings and counseling, Zumba and fitness, skills training and empowerment, and women's hygiene supplies.

Experts from around the world, including Belinda Agyemang and Dr. Shameka Nyarko, PhD, who specialize in maternal health, wellness, and sickle cell disease, will be present with other experts to assist women in managing societal pressure.

In addition to running this program, the HEAL Homecare Advocacy Foundation also offers assistance and training to underprivileged parents of kids with cerebral palsy (CP) or delayed developmental milestones (DDM).

They receive education from the NGO as well as daily necessities for homecare.



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
