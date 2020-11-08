Ghanaians should explore the flower market - Esther Cobbah

Esther Cobbah, CEO, Strategic Communications Africa Limited

Madam Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Strategic Communications Africa Limited, has urged Ghanaians to explore the local and international economic potentials in the floricultural industry.

She said this would help create more businesses and make the country much greener, cleaner, wealthier, healthier, and beautiful.



Speaking at this year’s virtual “Ghana Garden and Flower Conference” she said citizens should build interest and explore opportunities in the nation’s growing flower economy to increase the export of flowers to other parts of the world.



The Conference was on the theme; “Growing and Managing a Green Enterprise”.



She said the Flower Show started with 14 exhibitors in 2013 and patronage had grown over the years to 140 exhibitors and over 21,000 visitors in 2019.



The CEO said this year’s edition had taken a virtual approach and exhibitors had displayed their products via its online platform.



She said this would help sell Ghana to the world and thrive in business despite the outbreak of COVID-19.

She said her motivation to do more was anchored unto the success stories of those who had benefited from the show over these years.



Dr Irene S. Egyir, Department of Agriculture Economics and Agribusiness, University of Ghana said the University had adopted a design thinking approach of teaching to enable students to come out with solution-oriented ideas to solve existing challenges.



She said students may not have large capitals to start businesses but by generating an idea and presenting a prototype of their vision to potential sponsors, they could gain some support to grow their initiatives gradually.



Ms Pearl Colemen Ackah, Coach and Mentor, KIC said many startups in the industry were saddled with how, where, and when to start adding that it did not take a huge capital to start a floral business.



She said one could start from pots, backyard gardens, lawn keeping, and the patronage of some greenhouse facilities available in the country.



She said information was key to success and that the Universities, online search engines were ready avenues where one could fish for information to grow their businesses.

Mr Chris Hoogendorn, International Flower Expert, PUM Netherlands said the climate of Ghana provided a suitable condition for the cultivation of flowers for export.



He said the market for flowers in Europe was huge and growers should consider cultivating a new assortment of the Phalaenopsis and the mini variations of the cocoa plant to capture the global market.



He said production in Ghana was quite economical as compared to the Netherlands and farmers should take advantage of the natural resource available.



Mr Patrick Masoperh, Horticulturist and Consultant, Hortserve Landscape said times had changed and people should start looking at things more differently, to spot available business opportunities in the industry.



He said teamwork and learning on the job were essential for success in the field adding that one must also develop an interest for the business.