Ghanaians should join #EndSARS protest - Nigerian protester pleads

Angry Nigerians in Accra, Ghana’s capital converged at the forecourt of the Nigerian High Commission to register their displeasure over the killings of several unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate by unknown military personnel.

The protesters, who wielded placards thronged the premises in their numbers, screaming and chanting songs against the Nigerian government. Members of the Ghana Police Force maintained calm at the protest escalated.



One protester who spoke to MyNigeria.com correspondents in Accra called on Ghanaians to join the protest against bad governance and corrupt leaders in Nigeria. According to him, the fight against police brutality and other menace plaguing the country is a problem we should tackle as Africans.



“As much as we are abiding by the laws of Ghana, we want Ghanaians to know that this fight is not for Nigerians alone. We are Africans first before we became anything else so we should recognize the fact that injustice anywhere in the world is an injustice to all.”



“So we are fighting against injustice, we are fighting against bad governance, we are fighting against police brutality, we are fighting against any form of atrocities that have been meted out to citizens like lawful citizens.”



“Just imagine everybody saw the massacre that happened in Nigeria. It was all over the internet. There is nobody that would tell us that they didn't see that. The bloodshed is too much. Young Nigerians are being killed every single day. For what reason, for being a Nigerian?” he quizzed.



Since the indiscriminate shooting happened on Monday, October 20, Amnesty International said twelve persons were confirmed dead while several others were injured.

An eyewitness who spoke to MyNigeria.com in a separate interview said that he and several other peaceful protesters were sitting on the floor when the soldiers opened fire.



The dastardly act which has generated several hashtags on social media has become a global conversation.



Young Nigerians, political activists, social groups, celebrities, U.S. Democrats Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden, as well as The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby have condemned the shootings.



According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, 10 patients were at the General Hospital in Lagos Island, 11 at Reddington hospital, and 4 at Vedic hospital with mild to moderate levels of injuries, while 2 are receiving intensive medical care, and 3 patients have been discharged.







