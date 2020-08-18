General News

Ghanaians shower praise on Akufo-Addo for nationwide infrastructure projects in first term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s infrastructure presentation Tuesday evening, scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to commend the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for its infrastructure delivery in three and half years in its first term of office.

Riding on the viral hashtag #NPPInfrastructureRecord on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter, beneficiaries of the massive projects in various communities across the country have awashed these social media platforms with evidence-based pictures of the projects.



In some instances, excited locals shared selfie pictures of themselves at project sites, and also accompanied their pictures with gratifying words to the government.



Their commendations come way ahead of Tuesday evening’s government’s infrastructure presentation to the nation by Vice President Bawumia.



The Vice President is expected to speak extensively on the massive infrastructure investment made by the government of President Akufo-Addo since assuming office in 2017.

Infrastructure projects in key sectors such as education, health, roads, railways, water and sanitation, sports and energy are expected to feature prominently in Dr Bawumia’s presentation.



The Vice President, supported by sector ministers, will give a breakdown of projects in each sector with complete data, pictorial evidence and locations of the projects through a digital database for independent verification.



The presentation, which will start at 6:p.m. this evening, will be live on all major media networks across the country.



Below are some of the screenshots captured on social media:

Yesterday, President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana handed over this beautiful edifice to the African Union as the headquarters of the continent's trade Secretariat. This is for Africa! @NAkufoAddo #NPPInfrastructureRecord #4more4Nana pic.twitter.com/P3fbCuDSHI — I - am - Ama - Oware (@AmaOwareF) August 18, 2020

The 99km new railway line from Tema to Mpakadan, near Akosombo. in the Asuogyaman District is part of the 1,000km Ghana- Burkina Faso railway interconnectivity project which will link Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou.#NPPInfrastructureRecord pic.twitter.com/WxvkoC4ZUV — #NPPInfrastructureRecord???????? (@BarristerKay2) August 18, 2020

5000-sitting capacity stadia being constructed by the @NAkufoAddo led government in the various regions across the country. #NPPInfrastructureRecord pic.twitter.com/IfRSc06hLz — #NPPInfrastructureRecord???????? (@BarristerKay2) August 18, 2020

Ghana is gradually becoming the aviation hub of West Africa. Akufo-Addo in 3 years is expanding the Kumasi Airport and has complement Kotoka to serve the growing increase in air traffic #NPPInfrastructureRecord



#MahamaDidNothing pic.twitter.com/QoTGmuFHHc — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) August 18, 2020

Works on the first ever interchange in the Northern Region is progressing steadily, thanks to Pres. @NAkufoAddo and VEEP @MBawumia. Northern Region is grateful!!! #NPPInfrastructureRecord #BawumiaSpeaks pic.twitter.com/2YZs38aRAI — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) August 18, 2020

Ghana is constructing African’s second 4-tier interchange(Pokuase interchange)and this happening under a competent @NAkufoAddo,This project was originally going to cost us $94m for a 3-tier but has been renegotiated to a 4-tier with same cost,value4money #NPPInfrastructureRecord pic.twitter.com/alZY7j13Bm — barca4lyff 2 (@Barca4lyff2) August 18, 2020

“All the major indicators - Agric., Industry, Inflation, Interest rates, job creation, education, provision of essential services, resourcing the security & anti-corruption agencies, justice delivery- & many more show we have performed better.”-@MBawumia #NPPInfrastructureRecord pic.twitter.com/PJcMwHsZfs — The Keyboard Warrior (@kbd_warrior_su) August 18, 2020

Nana Akufo Addo built a 64 units Accommodation block for the Ghana Armed Forces in less than 4 years in office.



The program was launched in 2017, commissioned in 2020.



Promise made, Promise fulfilled ????#NPPInfrastructureRecord pic.twitter.com/OZoA2NV0G5 — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) August 18, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.