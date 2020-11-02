Ghanaians split on direction of the country – CDD survey

Centre for Democratic Development

Ghanaians are split about the direction of the country, a survey conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana has revealed.

According to the pre-election survey conducted by the governance think tank between September 28 and October 16, 2020, while half of the country sees the country going in the direction, the same number of people see it going the opposite way.



“While almost half (47%) say the country is going in the ‘right direction,’ the same proportion say the country is heading in the ‘wrong direction’,” as contained in the highlights of the survey released on Friday, October 30.



Pre-election survey

Initiated in 2016, the CDD-Ghana pre-election survey is aimed at picking early warning signals by tracking citizens’ opinion on the overall level of the country’s preparedness for elections; public confidence in the competence, integrity and neutrality of the election-relevant state and quasi-state bodies; and voter behaviour, expectations, priorities and potential turn-out.



The survey also helps isolate and identify voter concerns regarding election security, physical intimidation, violence, and perceived peacefulness of the political environment. With funding support from USAID/Ghana, CDD-Ghana conducted a pre-election survey from September 28 to October 16, 2020.