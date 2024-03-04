Ghanaians stranded in Ivory Coast not linked to us – QNET

File Photo

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company has dissociated itself from reports that some 200 Ghanaians are stranded in the Ivory Coast due to the company’s activities.

These individuals have been described as victims of a company named ‘Q-net’ a popular fraudulent online scheme, which allegedly lures and defrauds people of huge sums of money, under the pretext of securing them jobs abroad.



The company in a statement, however, indicated that “We take this opportunity to clarify that this entity has no connection to QNET, a legitimate business that operates in Ghana as a law-abiding business through its partner, Bosumtwi Industries Limited.”



“We would like to remind the public that the entity ‘Q-net’ was legally dissolved by the efforts of the Attorney General’s Department last year and has no connection whatsoever to our business.”



Biram Fall, Regional Manager for QNET in sub-Saharan Africa, explains, “People who engage in QNET’s direct selling business to sell or introduce QNET products to others do not need to travel from one country to another. We are fully committed to cooperating with officers of the Ghana Immigration Service to address any issue that may involve QNET. We take allegations of illegal/irregular migration or fraudulent activities very seriously and will take strong action against anyone found to be misrepresenting QNET if indeed there is any merit to the allegation in the publication.”

Mr. Fall reiterated that: “Through the media and other communication campaigns, we continue to educate and warn people against illegal/irregular migration, job scams, fake travel opportunities, and fraudulent activities. QNET is not an employment agency and does not make offers of “guaranteed income” or “travel opportunities” in exchange for money. As a legitimate global direct selling company, QNET provides a safe and legitimate business model where distributors earn an income only by selling our high-quality, life-enhancing products.”



The statement went on to add that “QNET holds its employees and distributors to the highest ethical standards and implements strict policies and procedures to protect customers from unlawful, fraudulent, or unprofessional behaviour. Unfortunately, some individuals, who are not associated with the company in any way, have been misusing the name of our company to act in unethical and unprofessional ways, thereby causing reputational damage to the company’s image.



“QNET has taken some significant steps in a bid to clear the misinformation about the company, its business model, and the direct-selling industry in general in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.