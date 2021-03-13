Ghanaians to be offered professional level training from Google

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw

Source: Ghana Library Authority

The nation’s agency responsible for the promotion of life-long learning, the Ghana Library Authority, has launched a new initiative to offer 3,000 Ghanaians, professional-level training from Google.

The training sponsored by Google and the Commonwealth of Learning will be delivered through the Coursera Massive Open Online Course Platform. Speaking at the launch in Accra, Mr. Hayford Siaw, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, underscored the need for increased skills training of young people in Ghana to be competitive on the job market. Hence, the library in its transformative agenda to radically support Government in its goal of economic development through human capital development entered into this arrangement.



“Last year, we supported over 6,000 Ghanaians to complete and gain certifications from universities around the world through MOOCs platforms”, he recounted.



The Google Career Certificates are designed to be a flexible online training to put Learners on the fast track to jobs in high-growth fields.

In providing more details, Mr. Siaw said, “successful applicants can choose from four selected high-growth fields to study. They include; IT Support, Data Analytics, Project Management and UX Design. Learners are expected to commit 10 hours per week over six months in some of the fields”.



The value of the scholarship to Ghana is over $2.8 million.

