Ghanaians told to not relent on coronavirus directives

Citizens have been urged to observe the coronavirus protocols

Ghanaians have been told not to relent in adhering to the COVID-19 directives as the virus was still in existence and the society could suffer its complications and consequences if not checked.

Mrs Augustina Mensah, a Nurse at the Kissi Health Center, said it was still relevant to respect the safety protocols because it was the only way the novel Coronavirus could be curtailed.



She encouraged all to adapt the right-hand washing mechanisms, tolerate the proper wearing of face masks and ensured at least a meter physical distance.



Mrs Mensah said this at a program organized by the Progressive Excellence Youth Organization (PEYORG), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) dedicated to the development of the citizenry.



The Program sponsored by Plan International -Ghana, also an NGO committed to supporting the society, particularly the most marginalized to exercise their rights, brought together more than 85 participants representing seven identifiable groups at Komenda in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem (KEEA) District.



The groups represented were the Local Council of Churches, Youth groups, Artisan groups, Muslim Community, Traders, Fisher-folks, Chiefs and Assembly Members.



Mr. Emmanuel Cornelius Ampong, the Finance Officer of the PEYORG, on behalf of the organization entreated all to strictly adhere to the directives and not make Ghana vulnerable to the virus.

“There is no vaccine yet so the treatment remains symptomatic, keep on washing your hands and use your face mask, we cannot afford to be left at the mercy of the virus,” he cautioned.



He also cleared the misconceptions that thermometer guns were the tools to detect if one had the virus and that seawater was potent at washing away the virus.



“The only remedy now is to adhere to the protocols and nothing else, together we can sack COVID-19 and be free indeed,” he added.



Adding his Voice, Nana Kojo Mbir, the Chief Fisherman of the area, said by the nature of their work, it seemed almost impossible to adhere to the rules yet many of them have been encouraged and were adhering to prevent contracting the virus.



He further charged all to keep on following the protocols to facilitate government’s efforts to eliminate the virus.