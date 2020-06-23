General News

Ghanaians urged not to allow coronavirus overshadow their activities

Ghanaians have been urged not to allow the fear of the coronavirus pandemic to overshadow their daily activities.

Mr Musah Abubakar, Chairman of the Muslim Executive Foundation (MEF), an NGO dedicated to the promotion of the welfare of the Muslim community, who made the call, said most people are afraid to even go out because of the virus.



According to him, there was overall fear and panic in the atmosphere that, some people were afraid to even go to the hospital to treat themselves.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said though the virus was real and people should not doubt its existence, life must also go on.

“What is important is for the people to take precautionary measures and adhere to all the preventive and restrictive protocols outlined by the government to stay safe”, he told the GNA.



Mr Abubakar attributed the heightened fear of the virus to the exaggeration, misconception, and myths, which were at times reinforced in the media and said it was creating a form of mentality for the people.



He said people must continue to receive education on the virus and take the necessary precautionary measures to prevent themselves from being infected with the virus.

