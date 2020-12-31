Ghanaians urged to adhere to the coronavirus protocols

Ghanaians have been urged to continually adhere to the coronavirus safety protocols

Dr. Stephen Yeboahm, founder and Head of Lucky Yeb Group of Companies, has called on Ghanaians to strictly continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

He said the pandemic still exists and has therefore called on Ghanaians to support the government and institutions in the health sector to curb its spread.



Dr. Yeboah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after his outfit’s end of year general meeting and thanksgiving service.



The meeting was to take stock of activities in 2020 and to improve performance in 2021.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic brought in its wake serious challenges but also an opportunity for everyone to give attention to their lifestyles.



He said the pandemic had globally disrupted operations of every sector of the economy and was grateful to God that the Country did not record any calamities.



Dr Yeboah urged drivers to avoid fatigue driving, drunk driving, over speeding, wrongful overtaking and careless driving to save lives and property.