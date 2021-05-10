Ghanaians urged to eschew selfishness

Reverend Benhardt Y. Quarshie, Rector, Akrofi Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture

Reverend Benhardt Y. Quarshie, Rector of the Akrofi Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture, has called on Ghanaians to eschew selfishness and contribute meaningfully to the slow growth of the country.

He said some people in society did not value selflessness but rather indulged in lying, cheating, greed, and corruption at the expense of others which do not augur well for the development of the nation.



Rev. Prof. Quarshie made the call when speaking at the ‘Night of Remembrance’ Service in Accra for the late Dr E. Evans-Anfom, a surgeon, academician, and statesman who died on April seven at the age of 101.



It was organized by the old students association of the Osu Salem Boys School in collaboration with the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.



Rev. Prof. Quarshie said ‘All the bribery and corruption going on including the indiscipline on our roads, the galamsey and the desire to make money at all cost’ is a centred on selfishness.



He said it was always about what people want for themselves regardless of the impact it will have on the lives of others.

The Rector charged Ghanaians to emulate the life of the late statesman, surgeon and the academician who he said had the development of the nation at heart rather than working for personal gains.



He described him as an epitome of selflessness and humility and above all, one who puts his immediate community and country first in all he did.



‘After he returned from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, Dr Evans-Anfom was transferred to Tarkwa in the Western Region’, he said adding that you can imagine the difference between Scotland and Tarkwa and yet he was prepared to go there for the sake of others.



Dr Evans-Anfom, played key roles in the medical field and academia, rising to become the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology now Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology will be buried privately in Accra on May 23.