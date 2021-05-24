Ghanaians urged to have faith in NPP government

Prophet Dr Eric Nana Kwesi Amponsah Computer Man

Prophet Dr Eric Nana Kwesi Amponsah Computer Man, General Overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International has pledged New Patriotic Party government’s resolve to go the extra mile to build a society that works for everybody.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led Administration would keep faith with the people and build resilient economy and asked all to support its developmental agenda.



Prophet Amponsah who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra called on the people to give strong backing to the government as it worked hard to implement its developmental agenda such as the Free Senior-High School policy, the One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs and the construction of warehouses.

Prophet Amponsah appealed to Ghanaians to take the ongoing vaccination exercise seriously in order to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and urged Ghanaians to discard the notion that taking the jab would make one impotent or disabled.



‘I have taken my first and second doses and I am working alright doing my normal things in good health’’, Prophet Amponsah added.