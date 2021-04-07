Ghanaians urged to prioritize healthy environment to avoid health risks

The call for a clean environment was made by the Ashanti Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana

Ghanaians have been urged to prioritize a healthy environment in order to avoid any health risk caused by garbage and filthy surroundings.

They should desist from intentionally creating mire within the environment since that could cause harmful environmental effects with serious health consequences in communities.



Mr Franklin Ofori Akuffo, Ashanti Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.



Reacting to the current state of filthy environment, especially in the central business district of the city, he said the onus was on all to be good citizens of the country and make sure that the environment was clean of filth at all times.



He was worried about how some people intentionally throw garbage at unauthorized places with the mindset that ‘zoomlion will pick’.

Mr Akuffo pointed out that such a mentality was very wrong since the company was not created only to collect garbage on the streets.



He said Zoomlion was engaged in other activities such as waste recycling, disinfection, house-to-house cleaning services and others, which were also very beneficial to the society.



Mr Akuffo said it was the collective responsibility of all Ghanaians to make sure that their immediate environment was kept tidy and not intentionally cause filth for the company to come and pick.