Ghanaians urged to reflect the persona of Rawlings

The late Jerry John Rawlings

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations Ghana (COMOG), has encouraged Ghanaians to reflect the persona of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, as a sign of sincere appreciation for his meritorious services to the country.

A statement issued by the group extended its condolences to the family and Ghanaians, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, has said.



“He was a man of enviable track record of principles, accountable, commoner to the level of everyone and God-fearing,” it said.



The statement said Islam encouraged Muslims to show and live with every human being and “animals” with love and care, “same way we are encouraged to show and express our condolences to the bereaved”.

It announced its readiness to support the state funeral of the “nobleman of the land,” saying “May God strengthen his family and all Ghanaians”.



Meanwhile, the country is observing a seven-day of national mourning, with all national flags flying at half-mast.



Government has also opened a book of condolence in honour of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a short illness at age 73.