Ghanaians voted for Akufo-Addo due to mouthwatering promises - John Mahama

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama says President Akufo-Addo won the 2020 elections by mouthwatering promises.

Mahama made this statement during the launch of his bid to contest the National Democratic Congress flag bearer elections in the Volta Region today, Thursday, March 2, 2022.

Mahama revealed that Ghanaians entrusted the economy in the hands of the NPP government as they were assured that the mouthwatering promises would manifest.

He noted that Akufo-Addo and the NPP had failed Ghanaians, and that at this stage Ghana demands experience and not experiment.

“At this stage Ghana demands experience not experiment. Ghana demands togetherness, not divisiveness. Now is the time for bravery of hearts and character of purpose,” he stated.

