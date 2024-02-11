Ghanaians walking into a mistake with a vote for John Mahama – Kofi Bentil

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Vice President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, is of the view that Ghanaians are walking angrily into a mistake with the move to vote former President John Dramani Mahama back to power.

According to him, this has been the backdrop of his recent advocacy for the Vice President to be given a fair hearing and an opportunity to lead.



Kofi Bentil argues that comparing the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama and the Vice President, one could conclude that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia deserves the opportunity to lead as John Dramani Mahama has failed on every opportunity given to him as a leader.



He acknowledges that every Ghanaian deserves to be angry about the current government but should think with their heads and not their hearts in making a choice in a leader for the country going forward.

“I was on the street demonstrating, I must be angrier than you, I was effective in mobilizing for this government to come into power, I must be angrier than you. I have been more critical of this government than you. Myself and my brothers at IMANI Prof Bopkin, Theo, no one has been more critical. Whether Agyapa, E-Levy.



"We’ve taken a personal risk; I must be angrier than you and I’m angry. But that’s the point, there are no brain cells in your heart, your emotions can’t think well. The thinking has to happen in your head and you’ve seen it, the advocacy and all we have to do. I am angry and that is pushing me to vote president John Mahama back into government then I look at the options and I’m like every measure you come up with against Vice President Bawumia, President Mahama also fails on it. He has been a president, he has been a vice president and the track record is there be it on corruption, transformational leadership, whatever it is and when I looked at all of that I came to the conclusion that we are better off picking Vice president Bawumia and giving him a chance. At the least we should give him a fair hearing. Let us hear the man and listen to what he has for this country. All of that together forced me to make that endorsement not to his person but in the calculation that even if we are going to make a mistake, we make a mistake going forward,” he said on Accra-based Joy News.