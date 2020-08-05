General News

Ghanaians want you out - NDC MP to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Buem constituency Mr. Daniel Kwasi Ashaimah has slammed President Akufo-Ado for questioning the rationale behind former President John Dramani’s decision to contest the 2020 presidential election.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in an interview with Wontumi TV during a tour of the Ashanti Region said he found it strange that a former president, John Mahama has decided to contest him in the forthcoming elections.



According to President Nana Addo, this is the first time a former president is contesting an incumbent, adding that the NDC’s presidential candidate John Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians.



“This is the first time in our history that an incumbent president and an immediate past president is contesting for an election. Ghanaians should ask themselves what Mahama used his power for while he was in government. It’s not as though Mahama hasn’t been president before, he has. He did more than four years because he was even a vice president. What did he do? What’s his record that is making him seek a second term?” the president asked.



But reacting to the president, the NDC MP said the former president is coming because Ghanaians want him back since his record is far better than his [Nana Addo’s] record.

Mr. Ashaimah indicated Mr. Mahama’s record in infrastructure including the construction of some major hospitals is something the current president cannot compare his record to.



The legislator noted the voting public have seen the record of the two leaders and have concluded Mr. Mahama is the best at managing Ghana’s economy compared to ”an incompetent and visionless leader”.



”Mahama is not the one forcing to return to power. Ghanaians want him back. They want him back because he is far better a manager of our economy than you. He is competent and a leader with a vision,” he added.



He challenged the president to show proof of the things he has managed to do since he assumed office.

