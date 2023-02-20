Ghanaians who don’t like people’s progress should be happy I'm broke - Kofi Amoabeng

Founder of defunct UT Bank, Captain (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng

Founder of defunct UT Bank, Captain (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has said that he is now poor, even though he is not destitute.

Speaking in a GTV interview on Friday, February 17, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Amoabeng said that a lot of people think that he is still rich despite the fact that his bank collapsed some years ago.



He added that he lost all of his capital when the government shut down his bank, but he is able to get what to live on now.



“I don’t have wealth, I’m broke and Ghanaians should be happy, those who don’t like people who progress. It doesn’t make a difference because when I was whatever I was… I wore one shoe; I had one watch –this same watch. Now I still wear the same one shoe and one watch, so for me, it makes no difference.



“But Ghanaians tend to think I’ve got some wealth stashed somewhere because they are putting themselves in my shoes; they think if they were like me, if they had owned a bank then they would have a lot of money outside.



“But my wealth was in the bank and in the company; so, while the company and the bank were doing very well, I was worth a lot of money, but the bank went through losses, and so on, and so forth; therefore, my capital went with the bank. I think it’s not difficult to understand,” he said.



Watch the interview below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/SEA