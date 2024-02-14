Ghanaians will enjoy free university education if I am elected president – Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, Founder and Leader LPG

The presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has promised to carry out a free university education policy if he is elected president of Ghana.

The Ghanaian politician indicated that after the successful implementation of the free SHS policy under the Akufo-Addo-led administration, what Ghana needs now is a free university education policy.



He said this policy would be implemented under his manifesto, “A Better Tomorrow: A New Plan for Jobs and Wealth Creation”.



He claimed several of the policies Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia outlined at the public event last week were policies his party had already outlined in their party manifesto.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Akpaloo said, “We will introduce free university education. The NPP has rolled out free SHS, and the LPG party will roll out free tertiary education."



He went on to state that an LPG presidency would introduce unemployment benefits so that our unemployed young people would get that benefit until they were gainfully employed.

He said when he becomes president, he will place a total ban on the importation of rice, chicken, and other commodities we can plant and manufacture on our own.



Another policy he seeks to roll out is child benefits, just as it is done abroad.



“We want the economy to expand, and so we want to create more jobs and wealth so Ghanaians will get money to buy and see our local economy grow.



“For those of us who have travelled and lived abroad, unemployment benefits are not new. It is a policy that will transform our economy. We want to come and roll out a system of governance that will make Ghanaians wealthy,” he added.