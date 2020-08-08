General News

Ghanaians will judge me - EC boss Jean Mensa to critics

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, has stated the good people of Ghana will judge her performance and that of the Commission.

Following a successful mass registration exercise on Thursday, the electoral management body exceeded its 15 million target and registered over 16.6 million Ghanaians pending a mop-up this weekend.



Asked to rate the work output of her outfit at a media briefing on Friday, August 7, 2020, Mrs Mensa said the best people to tick the boxes are “the good people of Ghana.”



“In my law class 30 years ago, one of the profound doctrines was the Latin expression “Res ispa loquitur,” which means the thing speaks for itself; and on that premise, we will leave the good people of Ghana to judge our performance,” Mrs Mensa said at the eighth edition of the ‘Let the Citizens Know’ series, a platform created by the EC to engage citizens on the electoral process.



Target exceeded

Meanwhile, a total of 16,663,699 registered in the just ended voters registration, the Electoral Commission has said.



The Commission had projected to register 15 million eligible Ghanaians in the 38-day mass registration exercise but exceeded that target at the end of the mass registration on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



It will be carrying out a mop-up registration at its district offices on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9.

