Ghanaians will one day hail Akufo-Addo – Deputy lands minister

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has bemoaned the fact that Ghanaians are not singing the praises of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He intimated that despite the unprecedented achievements of Akufo-Addo, he is only met with criticisms from many Ghanaians.



Mireku Duker, in an interview on Peace FM last Friday, added that the people of Ghana will one day see the benefits of the policies and programmes the president has been championing, including the Free Senior High School programme, and hail him.



“Let me put it on record that if we are not hailing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo now, we will hail him in the future. Because during the time of Kwame Nkrumah with a population of 6 million, he (Kwame Nkrumah) was only able to provide free secondary education to people from the northern belt of the country.



“Now with a population of 33 million and over, Akufo-Addo is implementing free secondary education across the country. And we are not hailing him. He has established more than 200 factories and we are not hailing him.



“He has constructed the best roads ever and we are not hailing him. One day we will hail him,” he said in twi.



IB/DA