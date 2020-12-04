Ghanaians will show gratitude to Nana Addo on Dec.7 - NPP

NPP’s Director of Election, Evans Nimako

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reiterated its confidence of winning the 2020 election by stating that Ghanaians will show appreciation to Nana Addo for his good works by massively voting for him on election day.

The NPP’s Director of Election, Evans Nimako, in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show said: “The NPP from long ago said the battle is the Lord’s and we know he has protected us. The wisdom and knowledge that the Lord has given to Nana Addo are what Ghanaians will base on and vote for the NPP.



For four years, since we gave power to Nana Addo, we have seen the good work he has done for Ghanaians”.



Evans revealed that there have been reports that some want to use unscrupulous means to disrupt this election. However, the training they have given to their agents will not allow that to happen.

Ahead of the December 2020 elections, the NPP has touted that victory already belongs to them in this election. The party has, however, cautioned its members to still intensify their efforts to spread the message of the Government’s good work to all Ghanaians.



On December 7th 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a president and parliamentary members to steer the affairs of the country.