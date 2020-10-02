Ghanaians witnessing better governance under Akufo-Addo – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday said Ghanaians are witnessing better governance and leadership under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and, therefore, the need to retain him in power.

He cited the restoration of the teacher/nursing trainee allowances, implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy of which government is paying GH¢2.1 billion annually, payment of GH¢21 billion to 4.6 million depositors whose funds were locked up in the banking sector clean-up, and provision of infrastructure such as roads, libraries, classroom blocks, and health facilities.



The government, he said, had recruited 90,000 teachers since assuming office in 2017.



Dr Bawumia made these remarks at a durbar of chiefs and people of Amanfrom in the Bortianor/Ngleshie/Amanfrom Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to begin his four-day tour of the Region.



He inspected an ongoing construction of a 1,000-seater capacity Astro Turf at Tuba and commissioned a multipurpose ICT centre and library at the A.O. Basic School at Abossey Okai in the Ablekuma Central Municipality.



The Vice President explained that in view of the fulfilment of about 80 per cent of the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 electioneering promises with more projects ongoing, Ghanaians could trust the NPP-led Administration with four more years to deliver more developmental projects.

He outlined some policies and programmes the Akufo-Addo-led government intended to implement when given the nod in the December 7 elections.



These include the National Transport Recapitalisation Scheme, Leasing programme to enable commercial drivers own new vehicles, Tertiary Loan Scheme for university students to receive loans and pay it after completion of school and National Rent Allowance Scheme for workers to rent decent accommodation and later deducted from their salaries.



He, therefore, asked the electorate to disregard the juicy promises being made by former President John Dramani Mahama as he lacked the credibility to fulfil them.



Vice President Bawumia said the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress had been inconsistent with his promises and could not be trusted with the future development of the nation.



He cited the Mahama government’s cancellation of the teacher/nursing trainee allowances, failure to pay the arrears of service providers under the National Health Insurance Scheme, high youth unemployment rate and poor management of the economy under his watch.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP would not fail in fulfilling its promises and assured the chiefs and people of Amanfrom that a new district court and Astro Turf would be built for them.



Nii Kwashie Gbolor IV, Chief of Amanfrom, lauded the Akufo-Addo-led Government for staying true to its words to roll-out the Free SHS Policy, which had lessen the financial burden on most parents and guardians.



He said the traditional leaders in the area had released land for the construction of the district court and pledged the cooperation of the chiefs and people towards the implementation of all the projects government had initiated.



Some dignitaries in Dr Bawumia’s team included Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Anthony Abeyifa Karbo, Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Alhaji Saad Habib, Member of Parliament for Bortianor,Ngleshie/Amanfrom, and Mr Sylvester Tetteh, CEO of the National Youth Authority and NPP parliamentary candidate for Bortianor/Ngleshie/Amanfrom.