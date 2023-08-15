Ghastly scenes as Saboba district coordinator, internal auditor die in road crash

Scene of the Accident

Two officials of the Saboba District Assembly, in the North-East Region, have reportedly died in a road accident on the Tamale-Yendi road in the Northern Region, on Monday, August 14, 2023.

According to a news report by UTV, the two officials involved who died in the accident were the district coordination director, Zakari Abdulai, and the district’s internal auditor, Bukari Ganiho.



The report indicated that the accident happened as the two were travelling for an official duty.



It also was stated in the report that Zakari Abdulai’s mortal remains have been taken to his hometown; Damango to be buried whiles that of Bukari Ganiho has been taken to his hometown, Saboba.



It indicated that an investigation has commenced to find out why the vehicle transporting the two officials lost control, leading to the accident.



The report also had visuals from the scene of the accident. At least three vehicles including a white pick-up the late officers were supposedly using, had been badly damaged.



Watch UTV’s report in the video below:

The Saboba District Coordinating Director and the Internal Auditor have both tragically died in a car accident on the Tamale-Yendi Road in the Northern region.#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/7pmvNbAWwt — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) August 15, 2023

BAI/WA