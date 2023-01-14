Ghost workers must be on 'cemetary' payroll - Ing Ben Arthur

CEO of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ing. Ben Arthur

Over the years, there have been news that government's payroll was filled with some ghost names and these ghost workers were paid monthly without working for it.

Though some measures were put in place to sanitize the system, government's payroll, according to the Accountant General's Department was still full.



Reacting to this, the Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ing. Ben Arthur has said his outfit will work with other state institutions to ensure that ghost names were completely cleared from government's payroll.



Also, persons who were not given their allowances due to administrative errors will be rewarded accordingly.



In an interview with TV3, he said, “We want to collaborate with the respective state institutions to ensure that if you are a ghost worker then, you will have to belong to the cemetery of a payroll, not on the payroll itself. We will confine you to where dead people are kept."

“There are some people who are deserving of some allowances but maybe, through administrative procedures and errors, it has not been extended to them. We want to be sure that that is given to them. There are equally others who do not deserve some allowances and may not have to even be on the payroll," the CEO of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission stated.



Meanwhile, on January 12, 2023, Organised Labour and government agreed on a 30 percent increment of the Single Spine Base Pay for the 2023 financial year.



The Controller and Accountant General was directed to effect this increment from the January 2023 payroll.