Gideons International presents 275 Bibles to parliament

Speaker Alban Bagbin receiving the Bibles

Source: Office of the Speaker of Parliament

A six-member delegation from Gideons International, a Christian fellowship, has presented a customised Bible to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, with 275 other copies to all the Members of Parliament.

Briefing the Speaker on the purpose of the courtesy call and donation of the Bibles, the National Chairman of the Gideons International, Lord Winter, noted that the work of a legislator can be overwhelming sometimes, but the Word of God can be inspirational, helping to keep the soul and body together, and strengthen them, hence the need to donate these special Bibles to the MPs.



In his response, the Speaker noted that parliament starts daily sittings with a prayer where they always ask God to grant the House with vision, stressing that it is out of these prayers that the country is always at peace despite a number of conflicts in neighbouring countries.



He assured the delegation that the Bibles would be put to good use for the benefit of the House and the country as a whole.

The President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship and MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, outlined the importance the Bible plays in the work of parliament from the day they are sworn-in through to committee meetings.



Other Members at the courtesy call also recognised the work of Gideons International in spreading the Word of God and encouraged them to bring more Bibles that will be enough for other staff of the Parliamentary Service.