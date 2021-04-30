Gifty Anti appointed National Malaria Advocate

Gifty Anti was officially outdoored on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Media personality and host of the Standpoint show, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has landed a new job at the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP).

The motivational speaker and gender activist has been named the new National Malaria Advocate.



She was officially outdoored on Thursday, April 29, 2021.



To seal her appointment, Director of NMCP, Dr. Mrs. Kezia Malm presented a plaque to Oheneyere and charged her to lead a good fight in kicking malaria out of Ghana.



In her acceptance remarks, Oheneyere said making Ghana a zero malaria country was posible and called out on the citizenry to come together to make it happen.



"Well, now I have a charged to help in the fight to kick malaria out of Ghana. It is posible, it is doable. Zero Malaria start with me, you and us. Let's do this," she said.











Ghana has made impressive progress in its fight against malaria. Malaria cases and deaths have decreased over the years but remains a major public health burden in Ghana.The current strategy is one of NMCP's plans to reduce the malaria morbidity and mortality burden to zero.