Gigkits win Best Event Lightning Award for the third time

The awards

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

Ghana's premium Events Management and Technical Logistics Company, Gigkits Limited, has once again secured the prestigious title of Ghana's Best Event Lighting Designer of the Year Award at the recently concluded Ghana Events Industry Conference and Awards (GEIC). This marks the third win for Gigkits in the past five years, solidifying its place in the Hall of Fame for this distinguished category.

The GEIC, organized by the Events Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG), brought together industry operators under the theme "Implementation and Adaptability." The event serves as a platform for collaboration, resource-sharing, and the recognition and promotion of high-level ethics within the event industry and management.



Expressing gratitude to clients and vendors nationwide, Nana Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Gigkits, emphasized the award's significance as a testament to the team's unwavering commitment to excellence across all facets of their operations. He acknowledged the crucial role played by the dedicated staff, whose tireless efforts consistently ensure timely and outstanding event delivery.



"This is a dream come true. I am truly grateful for this achievement over the years. Thanks to the Almighty God for His guidance and protection. My team and I will continue working hard to make every event a memorable one," remarked Nana Kwame Adu-Gyamfi.

Gigkits Limited, renowned for its stunning leadership qualities and exceptional dedication, has consistently demonstrated outstanding performance in event stewardship, solidifying its position as a formidable force in the sector.



ABOUT GIGKITS LIMITED



Gigkits Limited stands as Ghana's premier Events Management and Technical Logistics Company, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including event production, technical logistics, lighting design, and more. With a commitment to excellence, Gigkits has become a trusted name in the industry, providing innovative solutions and making each event a memorable experience. Learn more about Gigkits Limited at [Website: www.gigkits.com] and on Instagram [Handle: @gigkits].