Girl, 16, found dead with her body parts removed

A sixteen year-old-girl, Augustina Terkpo (Mawusi) has been found dead at Asirivikrom, a community near Adansi Fumso in the Adansi Asokwa district of the Ashanti region.

The Junior High School Student was found dead with some of her body parts removed.



According to the grandfather, Mr Daniel Kujama who is also the ‘MMrantehene’, the girl was found in a forest in a prone position.



He said they discovered semen in her vaginal area, indicating her attackers could have sexually abused her before murdering her.



Narrating the incident, the grandfather disclosed to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the girl returned from school and decided to go to the farm for some foodstuffs.



However, the family got worried because she had kept longer and the rains were almost falling.

He said when an auntie of the young girl went to the farm, she discovered that she was lying in a prone position and in the pool of blood.



He explained that the auntie had to raise an alarm following, which he [grandfather] and others joined.



When found, the family discovered the attackers slit the throat of the girl, torn her pants and beads.



The Police were informed, and the body has since been deposited at the morgue.