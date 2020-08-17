Regional News

Girl 17, commits suicide after losing ‘street fight’ at Mpasaaso

The deceased whose name was given as Rita Amapofo was found hanging in a room

A 17-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide at Mpasaaso NO_ 2 in Ahafo Ano Southwest district in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased whose name was given as Rita Amapofo was found hanging in a room by some members in the community on Saturday, August 15, 2020.



It is not clear yet what might have compelled the deceased to take her own life since no suicide note was found at the scene.



But in an interview with the Assemblymember for Mpasaaso who confirmed the unfortunate news on otecfmghana.com Sunday, he said the entire community and the household have been thrown into a state of shock.

According to him, there was a fight between Rita Amapofo and another lady in the same community in which that lady’s sister crashed her with a stone.



Sources say, she rushed to a hospital for treatment and after the treatment, she hanged herself in their bedroom.



They reported the matter to the police who has deposited the body at Mankranso government hospital morgue for autopsy and further investigation.

