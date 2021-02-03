Girlfriends of medical workers enjoying coronavirus incentive package - MOWAG

The General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), Mr. Richard Jordan has disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the girlfriends, fiancees and other cronies of health practitioners are enjoying the benefits of frontline workers.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong, he alleged that instead of genuine health workers including mortuary workers to benefit from the package meant for frontline line health workers, some scrupulous people added the names of their girlfriends and fiancees to the list.



Mr. Richard Jordan alleged accountants and other staff who are not frontline workers are benefitting from the coronavirus package.



President Nana Akufo-Addo last year extended the incentive package for health workers to the end of the year.



He made this known in his 19th address on measures taken by the government to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

Per the extension, health workers will not be required to pay income taxes for the month of October, November and December.



The incentives, according to the President was part of the government’s commitment to ensuring that health workers are supported as they deliver essential services to the populace especially amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus.



Reacting to this, Mr. Jordan said mortuary workers were not considered because a cap was placed on the number of frontline workers the government-supported, rather, the girlfriends, concubines and fiancee of health workers were the ones who are rather enjoying the benefits.