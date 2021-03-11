Girls reminded to focused

Some students of Sekondi College

Faustina Yorke Awortwe, the Western Regional Director of the Department of Children has reminded the girl Child on the need to keep focused in achieving every dream.

She said it was one key measure in achieving gender parity, more respect for the girl-child and women to halt the numerous societal issues of child labour, trafficking and other vices.



"At school, your male counterparts are friends or brothers and nothing... don't allow them or any man to abuse you to end your ambition ...better still, we don't want any re-entry into Schools again because we have to deliver and come back, we can all finish at once".



Mrs. Awortwe said this at a dialogue session organised by the Department of Gender for some students of the Sekondi College to commemorate 2021 International Women's Day.



This year's theme: "Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in COVID-19 World," was chosen to mark the day with social media tags as "I choose to Challenge"

She, therefore, advised girls to shun early amorous relationship particularly in their teens and fully concentrate on building their lives through education, skills acquisition and self-empowerment.



The dialogue, brought prominent women in leadership positions to share their experiences, how they survived in male-dominated fields to shed light on real issues and how to mitigate for greater women participation.



She said women also had brains just like men and could pursue higher career paths to change other fortunes, their families and the larger community.



Mrs Awortwe said, "Let’s get more women empowered and we will see a massive turn around in child labour, trafficking, prostitution and improve society".

"As women, I urge you to say no to low self-esteem, say no to low confidence, but take up challenges in solving societal problems, women also have voices".



She encouraged their male counterparts to support women to achieve higher goals to balance their socio-economic contribution.



"Proposing early to the Girl Child would not help in any way to achieve gender parity...the girls also need to study," she added.



Mrs. Joyce Obiri-Yeboah, the Regional Director of Community Development prayed girls to do more for themselves.. "more room for improvement for recognition and appreciation and we can do it for ourselves through learning and climbing higher on the social ladder".

Mrs. Beatrix Quarshie-Brown, Regional Officer of Women in Agriculture Development urged women to venture into the male-dominated fields to dispel the notion that certain areas were the preserve of men.



Mrs. Maribel Okine, Regional Director of the Department of Gender said the day was to help raise critical issues related to gender equality and women's rights and bemoaned the impact of the COVID-19 on the gains chalked on women development adding, that the situation deepened pre-existing inequalities, exposing vulnerabilities in social, political and economic systems.



The Director said, regardless of the impact, it also offered an opportunity to fight for the transformative actions and salute women and young people for their relentless drive for gender equality and Human rights.



She said there were significant breakthroughs to celebrate with women occupying positions such as World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund.

Ms Okine was however saddened by the low representation of women especially in the Region at leadership positions and called for a change in the narrative.



"Western Region needs to change as women deserve equal freedom and opportunities...what is needed is the political will to actively and intentionally support women's representation", she added.



She said the Department rather chose to celebrate with the younger generation as an agent of change to help achieve the equality agenda.



"In order for this to happen, both girls and boys need to learn to develop the LOVE MYSELF concept, a campaign theme from UNICEF in learning to love each other".