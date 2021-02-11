Girls who faked their kidnapping not SHS students – Ashanti Regional Police

The students staged their kidnap in Kumasi, police say

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has confirmed that the two girls who faked their kidnapping are not students of the St. Louis Senior High school.

In a press release issued by the police, the girls are rather students of the St. Loius Junior High School at Mmbrom in the Manyhia South District of Kumasi.



“The Ashanti Regional Police Command wishes to inform the general public to disregard a case of an alleged kidnapping of two St. Louis Junior High School students in the Ashanti Region, as the matter is different from what the actual case is about,” the release said.



Following a news report on Monday, one of the girls is said to have called the father and told him she has been kidnapped which led to the collapse of her father.



The police noted that the girls eloped on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at about 10pm and they are believed to have gone to spend time with their boyfriends at Tafo-Ahenronumin the suburb of Greater Kumasi.

Acting upon intelligence received by Suame Police on February 8, 2021, they found out that, the so-called missing girl was in the company of another St. Louis JHS form three girl and in good health.



“Investigations revealed that both girls on Friday, February 5, 2021, left home for school and had since not returned home, apparently they went to visit their boyfriends,” it said.



However, the police say the girls are currently assisting with investigations to trace the whereabouts of the two boys, Clement and Nana Kwame, to questioning.