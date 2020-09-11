Politics

Give Akufo-Addo 4 more years to complete sanitation projects – Cecilia Dapaah

Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has appealed to the people of the Bono Region to re-elect President Nana Akufo-Addo in the December polls to ensure continuity in the sanitation projects that the government has started.

This, she said, will ensure the construction of more treatment facilities to help in waste management, as part of the government’s measures to improve cleanliness.



According to her, currently, Ghana produces over 20,000 tonnes of waste, adding that, the construction of waste treatment facilities across the 16 regions of the country will help reduce the amount that remains in the communities.



She was upbeat that Ghana was on course to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on Sanitation.

The minister was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony by President Akufo-Addo for the construction of a solid waste treatment facility at Wawasua in the Sunyani East Constituency of the Bono Region.



Cecilia Dapaah noted that the government was ready to support private institutions whose visions meet the government’s vision of promoting sanitation and reducing the amount of filth in communities across the country, as she said her ministry’s partnership with private waste management company, Zoomlion, will help the country attain the President’s vision of making Ghana clean.



The people of Wawasua also expressed their gratitude to the leaders of the project and the government for choosing their area, as they believe it will create more employment for the people in the region.

