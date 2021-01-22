Give Akufo-Addo full support to leave lasting legacies – Koku Anyidoho tells Ghanaians

Koku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anidoho has said that it’s imperative that Ghanaians support the President of Ghana.

According to him, this is to ensure that the President’s second term becomes ones that will leave solid legacies.



Also, he believes that the support will help the President to develop the country to the pedestal where all Ghanaians will be proud of their country.

Koku who made this known in a tweet said: “President Akufo-Addo has kept his word – thinned his govt & shall have no Deputy Regional Ministers: Let’s pray this early positive move filters through the whole of his 2nd term so he can leave some solid legacies as we all strive to build the Better Ghana that we so deserve”.